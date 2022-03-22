PFG Advisors Has $296,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

IYH stock opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

