PFG Advisors Has $333,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

