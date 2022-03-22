PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

