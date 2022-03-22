PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PLTR stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

