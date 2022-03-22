PFG Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

