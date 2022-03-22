Phala.Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

