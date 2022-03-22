Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post $135.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.76 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $23,721,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 737,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.