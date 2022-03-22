Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at HSBC

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $76.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

