Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

