Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $12,936,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $11,063,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.