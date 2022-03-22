Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 195 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

