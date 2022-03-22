Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $429.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.39 and a 200-day moving average of $525.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

