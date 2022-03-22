Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OVV opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

