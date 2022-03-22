Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.