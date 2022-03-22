Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,137 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

