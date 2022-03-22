Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,448 shares of company stock worth $3,974,774. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

