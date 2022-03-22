Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $295.00. The company traded as high as $251.41 and last traded at $248.21, with a volume of 37156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.86.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

