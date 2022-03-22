Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

PLXS opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 87.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

