Polker Trading Up 62.7% This Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1.23 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07101592 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.11 or 0.99805788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040906 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.