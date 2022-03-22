Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLM opened at $3.45 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $350.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

