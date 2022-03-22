Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

