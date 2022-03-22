Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) & Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Head to Head Review

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

This table compares Precision Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -18.08% -13.90% -6.55% Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18%

This table compares Precision Drilling and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $787.34 million 1.10 -$141.54 million ($10.68) -6.12 Valaris $1.23 billion 2.93 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Drilling and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 2 9 0 2.82 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Valaris on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment comprises service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.