Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.27. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

