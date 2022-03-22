Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

