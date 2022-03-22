Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

