Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “
Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.39.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
