Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of PGNY stock remained flat at $$48.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 528,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,706,093. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.