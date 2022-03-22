ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) versus MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Financial Contrast

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,377.76 -$4.23 million ($0.02) -5.07 MaxCyte $26.17 million 26.70 -$11.82 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -30.73% MaxCyte -52.27% -14.74% -13.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxCyte beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

