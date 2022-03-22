ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

