PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Friday. PRS REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a market capitalization of £579.46 million and a PE ratio of 20.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

