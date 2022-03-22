Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 203.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.