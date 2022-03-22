Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

