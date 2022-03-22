PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCT traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $8.73. 916,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,275. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.