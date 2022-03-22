PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

