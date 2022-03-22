Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RumbleON in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 62.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

