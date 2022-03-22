Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Raised by Analyst

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Postal Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of 163.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

