Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $27.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.90 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

NYSE:RH opened at $369.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.38. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

