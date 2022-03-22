Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,309,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,802,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

