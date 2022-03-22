Qbao Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $299,533.77 and approximately $38,670.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

