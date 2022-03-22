Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.77.

QRVO stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

