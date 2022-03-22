Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) vs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Critical Review

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53% Quotient -350.92% N/A -56.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quotient has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 28.88 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.26 Quotient $43.38 million 2.37 -$111.03 million ($1.35) -0.74

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Quotient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

