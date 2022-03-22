RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 19216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

RADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $705.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

