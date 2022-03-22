RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 19216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
RADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $705.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
