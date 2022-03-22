Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $113.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

