Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $762,560.58 and $16,061.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.92 or 0.07051317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00285751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00895619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00105702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014492 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00459497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00413454 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,839,949 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.