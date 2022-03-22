Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 6,514,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.