Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 85,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,518. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.