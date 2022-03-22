ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

