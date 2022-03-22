ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ReneSola by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ReneSola by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

