ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ReneSola by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ReneSola by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
