Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.13. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,852,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

