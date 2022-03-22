Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($60.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/17/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €79.00 ($86.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($76.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($74.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/4/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($74.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €79.00 ($86.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

1/31/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/24/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($74.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.25 ($53.02) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

