Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ONEOK (OKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

3/17/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $78.00.

3/2/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OKE stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get ONEOK Inc alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 380,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.